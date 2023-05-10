Melrose abandons 'buy, improve and sell' model

Shares in Melrose Industries (MRO) rose 6 per cent as the company announced it was changing its business model, and said it should hit a medium-term adjusted profit margin target by as early as next year.

In updated guidance following the recent demerger of its automotive business, the company ruled out making near-term aerospace acquisitions or any “unrelated industrial business”. Analysts said this signalled the end of its famed ‘buy, improve, sell’ business model it has adopted since its 2003 flotation. Instead, the company said it would focus on completing the restructuring of the aerospace business over the next 12 months and then return cash to shareholders via buybacks.

RBC Capital Markets analyst Mark Fielding described the news as the “end of an era”, but said the strong trading update will drive up brokers’ forecasts and generate positive momentum in the company’s shares.