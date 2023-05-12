Grainger is building into a sector with high demand

Pre-tax profit down 94 per cent

But valuation has outperformed commercial property

Residential landlord Grainger (GRI) still wants to become a real estate investment trust (Reit) – with a plan to reach the threshold of generating 75 per cent of its profits from rental revenue rather than home sales in two-and-a-half years. Doing so would give the company a generous tax break and be a boon for investors who will, as per Reit rules, see at least 90 per cent of its taxable income as dividends.

However, being a Reit rather than a housebuilder comes with its downsides. Holding onto homes as revenue-generating assets rather than inventory for sale means being stung by valuation slumps – which is precisely what has happened to Grainger in its results for the six months to 31 March. Even though it posted a 12 per cent increase in net rental income, this was offset by a £40.2mn valuation hit caused by higher interest rates, which slashed its pre-tax profit by 94 per cent.