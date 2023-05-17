/
Cyber attacks muddy the waters for investors

Royal Mail, Capita and Morgan Advanced Materials have all been targeted by hackers this year. How worried should investors be?
May 17, 2023
By Jemma Slingo and Michael Fahy

Cyber attacks against companies and governments are becoming more common and more costly. According to data from HSBC, the total number of cyber attacks jumped by 38 per cent in 2022, with more than 1,100 being carried out every week in the final quarter of the year. Meanwhile, the average cost of a data breach has risen by a fifth since 2017 to $4.35mn (£3.5mn).  

For investors, there’s another problem: most cyber incidents and breaches are not publicly reported or acknowledged, and companies are reluctant to disclose details of their security policies for fear of attracting unwanted attention. Assessing the investment risk, therefore, is extremely difficult. 

This year, however, some companies have been forced to spell out the cost of cyber crime. Outsourcing group Capita (CPI) reported an “unauthorised intrusion” in April, which resulted in data being leaked from around 0.1 per cent of its servers. The consequences were rather bigger: the group expects to incur exceptional costs of £15mn-£20mn, comprising professional fees, recovery and remediation costs and cyber security investment.

