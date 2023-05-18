Aston Martin shares jump on new Chinese investment

Aston Martin Lagonda (AML) shares jumped by more than a fifth as the company announced a “substantial investment” by Chinese car maker Geely (HK:175).

Geely has bought almost 42mn shares from executive chairman Lawrence Stroll’s consortium and will subscribe to 28.3mn new shares at 335p a share – a 45 per cent premium to Wednesday's closing price of 231p. The new shares equate to around 4 per cent of the enlarged company and provide it with a cash injection of £95mn.

Geely will become Aston Martin’s third-biggest shareholder with a 17 per cent stake, behind Stroll’s Yew Tree Consortium (which will hold 21 per cent) and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (18 per cent). It will have a right to appoint one board director, and a second representative as an observer.