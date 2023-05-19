/
National Grid ups dividend but remains powered by debt

Although the utilities monopoly is paying out for shareholders, the scale of its borrowing raises questions
May 19, 2023
  • Capital allowance regime changes coming
  • Pre-tax profit boosted by strong dollar

Utilities provider National Grid (NG) increased its dividend after posting a 15 per cent jump in underlying operating profit – adjusting for its sale of NECO and Millennium Pipeline Company during the year to 31 March. The company also benefited from a stronger dollar against the pound, with underlying profit up 10 per cent on last year when its results are measured based on the average exchange rate for the year rather than the current rate.

