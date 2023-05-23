/
Benchmark cleared to export eggs from Chile

Another good operational performance with progress in South America
May 23, 2023
  • Underlying margin up three percentage points
  • Dual listing to be maintained for now

Benchmark Holdings (BMK) drove up half-year revenues by 19 per cent at constant currencies, while adjusted cash profits were 42 per cent to the good on the same basis once fair value movements from biological assets were excluded. The underlying margin increased by three percentage points to 22 per cent, due in part to the effect of operational leverage, but management also kept a lid on operating costs despite wider inflationary pressures.

