Dividend to return in November

Food and clothing divisions grow market share

Shares in Marks & Spencer (MKS) jumped by 13 per cent after the retailer posted its full-year results. It is not difficult to understand why. Adjusted profit before tax came in at £482mn – £50mn higher than consensus estimates. While this represented a year-on-year decline of 7.8 per cent, management stressed that the earlier figure included almost £60mn of business rates relief.