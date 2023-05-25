/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Interest rates supercharge AJ Bell

Sitting on large balances of other peoples’ cash has proved to be catnip for the platform brokerage as interest rates have risen
Interest rates supercharge AJ Bell
May 25, 2023
  • Interest rates lift margins and profits
  • Growth looks set to moderate 

In some ways the investment platforms were the double winners from the financial repression that investors have seen since 2010. On the one hand, more investors started 'do-it-yourself' investment accounts at the point when low interest rates left equities as one of the few ways to earn a decent income on invested cash. On the other hand, rising interest rates and more investors liquidating into cash meant that AJ Bell (AJB) made a killing in the half on the money it earns from unused account balances.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Latest news on pensions, property and economics
  • Stock screens and investment ideas
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data