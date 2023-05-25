Interest rates supercharge AJ Bell

Interest rates lift margins and profits

Growth looks set to moderate

In some ways the investment platforms were the double winners from the financial repression that investors have seen since 2010. On the one hand, more investors started 'do-it-yourself' investment accounts at the point when low interest rates left equities as one of the few ways to earn a decent income on invested cash. On the other hand, rising interest rates and more investors liquidating into cash meant that AJ Bell (AJB) made a killing in the half on the money it earns from unused account balances.