Organic sales up 3.5 per cent

Jump in administrative costs

Ten-pin bowling was a big hit when pandemic restrictions were lifted. With their cheap, family-friendly offerings, the likes of Hollywood Bowl (BOWL) and Ten Entertainment (TEG) enjoyed a surge in popularity in 2021 and 2022, which translated into bumper profits. The question for investors was whether this growth was sustainable, or whether demand would wane as the memory of lockdown retreated.