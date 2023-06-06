/
Paragon rides high on deposit rush

Paragon’s results showed how rising interest rates have started to move the chairs in the lending market
June 6, 2023
  • Margins widen further on higher interest rates
  • Loans expand despite disruption

Hedging losses complicated the reported income statement at specialist lender Paragon Banking Group (PAG), but it is clear the company is enjoying the fruits of rising interest rates. The bank’s net interest margin increased from 2.57 per cent to 2.95 per cent on the year and is now expected to reach 3 per cent by 30 September, higher than previously forecast. With costs under control and a growing lending book, despite disruption in the market, investors were quick to bid up the shares on results day.

