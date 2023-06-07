Shares I love: Vodafone

If regulators allow telecoms companies to consolidate, Vodafone could benefit

It could both buy and sell businesses

Vodafone is looking to reduce leverage as it sells off parts of its business

Clive Beagles, co-manager of JOHCM UK Equity Income Fund (GB00B95FCK64), explains why he has recently added to telecoms company Vodafone (VOD).

“Vodafone was weak as the new group chief executive – Margherita Della Valle – rebased expectations, which now look credible. We had cut our position by more than 50 per cent over the past few years but started to add post the fall after its recently published annual results.