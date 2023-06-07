The highest-paying UK income funds

The UK dividend boom appears to be under threat, but some funds are still making good payouts

These include various types of funds from value plays to ‘maximisers’, which enhance their payouts using derivatives

With dividend-paying companies holding up well during a difficult 2022 and distributions recovering after a lockdown slump, income investors appear to have hit a sweet spot in the past 12 months. The UK market in particular continues to offer high yields and exposure to more cyclical companies, which fared better last year.

But trickier times may lie ahead. Investment platform AJ Bell’s Dividend Dashboard report on the first quarter of 2023 noted that aggregate FTSE 100 dividend forecasts for 2023 and 2024 had slipped “thanks to fears of recession, rising interest rates and weakness in metal (and now oil) prices”. And earlier this year Link Group warned that dividends could get leaner as mining majors’ profits fall back.