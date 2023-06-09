Tourism stocks shine despite Britain's slow recovery

Inbound tourist numbers to reach pre-pandemic levels next year

Hospitality staff shortages gradually easing

The recovery of the UK’s tourism industry is proving to be slower and more complicated than envisaged, with visitor numbers unlikely to reach pre-pandemic levels until the end of next year. While US arrivals have flocked across the pond as the weak pound has made trips more affordable, numbers of Chinese tourists and European school groups coming to the country are still far lower than before the pandemic and Brexit, respectively.

For investors, the question is largely whether hotels and airline stocks can keep climbing, with 20 per cent share price increases seen across the sectors in the first half.