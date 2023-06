Gross margin down

Dividend raised

High inflation and weak consumer confidence aren’t great aids to selling bikes, as demonstrated by the 24 per cent fall in cycling volumes at Halfords (HFD) against pre-pandemic levels. But the company, which now makes over 75 per cent of its sales from motoring, still put in a solid revenue performance and made bullish noises on hitting its medium-term profit target despite continuing concerns over the consumer outlook.