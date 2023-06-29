Baltic Classifieds sees exponential growth

Ads boom in the Baltic states

Cash conversion allows debt reduction

Online advertising can be a notoriously volatile market, as the ups and downs of Meta and Google testify, however where there is a niche, there is the opportunity for profit and Baltic Classifieds (BCG) seems to have struck a rich vein in targeting the growing Baltic states advertising market. The company, which is in its second full year of being listed, is taking advantage of the need for local knowledge (including marketing in some of the most grammatically difficult languages spoken in Europe) plus the fact that Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia have emerged as some of the economically brightest of the former Soviet satellite states.