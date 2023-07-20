/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

IG Group breaches the £1bn mark

Rising interest income offsets the fall in net trading revenue
IG Group breaches the £1bn mark
July 20, 2023
  • Interest income surges
  • Enhanced buyback programme

IG Group (IGG) breached the £1bn mark in total revenue generation in its 2023 financial year, although that was set against a 3 per cent fall in net trading revenue. The number of active clients was down by 6 per cent year on year, yet is still double the pre-pandemic level. And adjusted pre-tax profits were down marginally on the prior year at £491mn on an underlying margin that contracted by 310 basis points to 48 per cent, although for what it’s worth, the rate was at the upper end of management expectations.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Latest news on pensions, property and economics
  • Stock screens and investment ideas
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data