IG Group breaches the £1bn mark

Interest income surges

Enhanced buyback programme

IG Group (IGG) breached the £1bn mark in total revenue generation in its 2023 financial year, although that was set against a 3 per cent fall in net trading revenue. The number of active clients was down by 6 per cent year on year, yet is still double the pre-pandemic level. And adjusted pre-tax profits were down marginally on the prior year at £491mn on an underlying margin that contracted by 310 basis points to 48 per cent, although for what it’s worth, the rate was at the upper end of management expectations.