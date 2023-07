Americas is fastest-growing region

Company continues to bleed cash

There’s been a lot to celebrate at Aston Martin Lagonda (AML) in recent months – not least the success of the Formula 1 team that bears its name. It now stands third in the F1 Constructors’ Championship, and with the increased global coverage the sport has received through Netflix’s Formula 1: Drive to Survive series, the £20mn it paid in sponsorship last year looks like a bargain.