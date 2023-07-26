British American Tobacco's 'new categories' approaching breakeven

Margin improvement

Full-year guidance reiterated

Tobacco merchants such as British American Tobacco (BATS) have in recent years been pushing hard to convince the market about the benefits of a strategic shift into non-traditional products as secular trends play against cigarette sales. This diversification isn’t necessarily a panacea to the ills of the industry, though, given health issue concerns relating to new items and an ongoing pushback from regulators. And investors have been wary about the pace of the company’s transition away from cigarettes, with combustibles still taking over 80 per cent of total sales despite positive movement in the half.