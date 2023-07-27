/
Inchcape boosted by Derco integration

A sizeable acquistion is accelerating the distribution business
July 27, 2023
  • Dividend raised
  • Free cash flow down

When a company makes a material acquisition, there's a chance it can go very badly wrong. So, it is reassuring that the early evidence suggests that Inchcape’s (INCH) £1.3bn purchase of Latin American automotive distributor Derco could well be a transformative move for long-term growth at the auto dealer. The shares were marked up by 9 per cent on results day as investors responded to positive noises on the integration of Derco, which Inchcape bought in January, and the synergies it is bringing to the business.

