Inchcape boosted by Derco integration

When a company makes a material acquisition, there's a chance it can go very badly wrong. So, it is reassuring that the early evidence suggests that Inchcape’s (INCH) £1.3bn purchase of Latin American automotive distributor Derco could well be a transformative move for long-term growth at the auto dealer. The shares were marked up by 9 per cent on results day as investors responded to positive noises on the integration of Derco, which Inchcape bought in January, and the synergies it is bringing to the business.