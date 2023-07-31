/
Senior's revenue rises as plane production takes off

The engineering group's results were an improvement, and it predicts better times to come
July 31, 2023
  • Forecast EPS of 13.1p for 2025
  • Interim dividend doubled

Senior (SNR) lifted its revenue by a fifth in its results for the half year to 30 June, propelled by “green shoots” in plane production following a drop due to Covid-19. However, the engineering group, which supplies parts for plane manufacturers, warned investors against being too optimistic. 

“Volatility in the aerospace supply chain continues,” it said. "While we are starting to see the first green shoots of improvement, we continue to believe that it will be well into 2024 before we see normalisation in the supply chain”.

