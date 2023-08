Refinancing increases costs

Net debt reduction

Shares in Domino's (DOM) jumped 9 per cent on the morning of its results as investors digested the numbers. The pizza delivery company posted a 20 per cent bump in revenue while pre-tax profit surged 80 per cent thanks to the £40.6mn it made selling its German associate. It plans to use that cash to start a £70mn share buyback programme after the current £20mn program has completed.