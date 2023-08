Fit-Out segment drives half-year sales

Higher tax charge offsets net finance income

When we covered Morgan Sindall’s (MGNS) full-year figures in February we noted that the construction and regeneration group wasn’t “immune to property market and macro pressures”. If anything, the challenges on this score have intensified in the intervening period, yet this was hardly apparent in the group’s half-year results release, details of which were foreshadowed in a June trading update.