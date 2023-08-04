London Stocks Exchange reaps the rewards

Capital spending continues as Refinitiv merges

Recurring revenues make up the majority of sales

No trees were pulled up in half-year results for London Stock Exchange (LSEG) as the exchange and market information company largely delivered on what City analysts had forecast. A fall in pre-tax profit was largely technical as favourable exchange rates reversed course and a change in tax rates also reduced the bottom line by 18 per cent year on year. However, management now expects that its full-year results will see total income growth come in at the top of management’s 6-8 per cent range. The market seemed pleased enough to take profits on results day on a share price that has crept steadily higher over the past year. LSE also expects to distribute a further £750mn of capital in share buybacks by April 2024, £400mn of which was completed during the half.