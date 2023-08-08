Abrdn hit by fund outflows

£5.2bn of client funds taken out during the half

More radical action may be needed

The asset management company formerly known as Aberdeen Standard Life, Abrdn (ABDN), saw its shares crater by more than 8 per cent in early trading on release of these results as the giant asset manager reported another half of large outflows – this time of more than £5.2bn as clients pulled funds. This left total assets under management at the end of the half at £496bn. With Abrdn staring at another year of outflows, this means that, since its merger with Standard Life in 2017, the company will have registered seven consecutive years of fund outflows to date.