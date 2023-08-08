InterContinental Hotels Group's profits surge on strong leisure demand

Revenue per available room growth in all markets

Leverage below target range

The resilience of the post-pandemic travel and leisure boom has been evidenced by a slew of recent updates. Despite cost-of-living constraints, airline stocks such as International Consolidated Airlines (IAG) and EasyJet (EZJ) have reported a surge in passenger numbers. The strong demand environment was also apparent in InterContinental Hotels Group’s (IHG) half-year results, with new chief executive Elie Maalouf flagging that in the US and Europe “leisure demand has remained buoyant and business and group travel continues to strengthen”, while “demand has rebounded rapidly” in Greater China.