companies

InterContinental Hotels Group's profits surge on strong leisure demand

Holidaymakers are seeking out high-end hotels despite economic headwinds
InterContinental Hotels Group's profits surge on strong leisure demand
August 8, 2023
  • Revenue per available room growth in all markets
  • Leverage below target range

The resilience of the post-pandemic travel and leisure boom has been evidenced by a slew of recent updates. Despite cost-of-living constraints, airline stocks such as International Consolidated Airlines (IAG) and EasyJet (EZJ) have reported a surge in passenger numbers. The strong demand environment was also apparent in InterContinental Hotels Group’s (IHG) half-year results, with new chief executive Elie Maalouf flagging that in the US and Europe “leisure demand has remained buoyant and business and group travel continues to strengthen”, while “demand has rebounded rapidly” in Greater China.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Latest news on pensions, property and economics
  • Stock screens and investment ideas
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data