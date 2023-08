Strong footwear sales

Uncertain short-term outlook

Zotefoams (ZTF) manufactures and sells foam to footwear companies, as well as the aviation, automotive and rail sectors. In the first half of 2023, the group managed to increase revenue by 9 per cent to £64.6mn, which – with the help of more predictable input costs and currency tailwinds – drove a 30 per cent increase in pre-tax profit.