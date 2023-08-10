Ladbrokes owner Entain hit by bribery impairment provision

Progress in US market

Net debt falls

Historic issues at its former Turkish business have come back to bite Entain (ENT), as the Ladbrokes and Coral owner fell to a significant half-year loss after recording a bigger-than-anticipated £585mn provision relating to an HMRC investigation into alleged bribery at online gambling company Sportingbet. Management said any potential settlement would be paid over four years, adding that “judicial approval [of the ongoing deferred prosecution agreement with the Crown Prosecution Service] will be sought during Q4 2023”.