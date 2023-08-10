companies

Ladbrokes owner Entain hit by bribery impairment provision

The results were overshadowed by the impairment, which drove the company to a loss
August 10, 2023
  • Progress in US market
  • Net debt falls

Historic issues at its former Turkish business have come back to bite Entain (ENT), as the Ladbrokes and Coral owner fell to a significant half-year loss after recording a bigger-than-anticipated £585mn provision relating to an HMRC investigation into alleged bribery at online gambling company Sportingbet. Management said any potential settlement would be paid over four years, adding that “judicial approval [of the ongoing deferred prosecution agreement with the Crown Prosecution Service] will be sought during Q4 2023”.

