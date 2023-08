Priced at premium compared with peers

Forward sales surged since January

Investing in Persimmon (PSN) requires a lot of faith. As expected, the FTSE 100 housebuilder’s profits and revenues tanked in its results for the six months to 30 June due to higher interest rates and the end of Help to Buy. Persimmon hopes to return to growth as market conditions improve, but other housebuilders with larger land banks and more cash will likely overtake it when the recovery comes.