Spirax-Sarco hampered by post-Covid destocking

A change at the helm

Weaker volumes at Watson-Marlow business

Several days after Spirax-Sarco Engineering (SPX) announced that Nicholas Anderson would be stepping down as chief executive in January 2024, the thermal energy specialist revealed half-year figures in line with market expectations, along with an 8 per cent hike in the interim dividend. His departure is part of a long-standing succession plan, but it is likely that Anderson’s successor, current chief financial officer Nimesh Patel, will be faced by further macroeconomic uncertainties and a mixed outlook on global industrial production.