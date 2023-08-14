Hiscox reports sharply higher profits

Elevated valuation

Strong London performance

The Lloyd's insurance market has enjoyed a buoyant half as increasing rates make new written premiums increasingly profitable for key syndicates. The interim results for Hiscox (HSX) did not deviate from broader positive trends and a combination of strong property insurance demand and assigning capital to increase its exposure to the market meant underwriting profits were sharply higher on a reported basis. Return on equity was particularly noticeable at 19 per cent.