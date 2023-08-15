Legal & General delivers inflation-beating income

Accountancy changes complicate the interims

Variable performance in non-life businesses

The market was less than impressed with the half-year results for life insurance and asset management giant Legal & General (LGEN), which were already complicated by accounting changes demanded by IFRS 17 rules, which knocked £5bn from total shareholder equity. The changes also showed that not all of the company's business units were performing in harness and, despite meeting most of the City’s consensus forecasts, the company's shares were still among the fallers in the FTSE 100 on results day.