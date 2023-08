Margin expansion lifts first-half cash profit to $2.5bn

Full-year guidance lifted above consensus

Building products company CRH (CRH) will complete the shift of its primary listing from London to the New York Stock Exchange next month. Its decision, announced in March and approved by 95 per cent of shareholders in June, prompted a lot of soul searching about the London Stock Exchange’s future, but from the company’s point of view it is completely understandable.