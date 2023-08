Lower steel and timber prices affect top line

Operating profit falls by a third

Generally, if a chief executive’s key highlight in a results announcement is the amount of cash it has handed back to investors, things haven’t been going swimmingly.

So it proved with builders’ merchant Grafton (GFTU), whose chief talking points were a “resilient” performance and the return of £133mn to shareholders – £50mn or so through dividends and the rest through share buybacks.