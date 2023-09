Reduced leverage

Free cash flow growth of £15mn

It’s a tricky time to be in the food business. Consumer behaviour has adjusted to cost of living pressures as price pressures have hit budgets. Fresh prepared food provider Bakkavor (BAKK) is one company that seems to be doing something right in this challenging environment. It now expects full-year profits to come in around £4mn ahead of consensus forecasts and it has bumped up its dividend.