Premiums hiked to contain inflation

Profitability more likely in 2024

Shares in motor insurer Direct Line (DLG) found favour with the market after rising 15 per cent on the back of the troubled insurers half-year results. It seems that all management had to do to win back everyone’s confidence was to book a £30mn provision for 'price walking' claims, cut the dividend and continue making a pre-tax loss on bad underwritten premiums.