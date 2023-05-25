Bank a 30% return as this insurer goes 'back to basics'

Direct Line (DLG) is one of the more frustrating companies for investors to follow in the insurance sector. The company has always seemed to struggle with drawing a line under its troubled ownership – and subsequent shotgun sale – by the corporate predecessor of NatWest (NWG) while trying to carve out an independent niche for itself as the second-largest motor and home insurer in the UK.
- Motor rates have started to pick up
- The new car market is recovering well
- Direct Line still has hefty market share
- Smaller competitors are packing up
- Pricing is subject to heavy competition after regulatory action
The group has fallen on hard times recently with a combination of operational missteps and regulatory changes forcing both the exit of its chief executive and a thorough re-evaluation of its purpose in life. The attrition of the share price under such circumstances has been predictable, with Direct Line losing more than a quarter of its value over the past 12 months at a time when the FTSE All-Share index has risen.