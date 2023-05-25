Bank a 30% return as this insurer goes 'back to basics'

Direct Line (DLG) is one of the more frustrating companies for investors to follow in the insurance sector. The company has always seemed to struggle with drawing a line under its troubled ownership – and subsequent shotgun sale – by the corporate predecessor of NatWest (NWG) while trying to carve out an independent niche for itself as the second-largest motor and home insurer in the UK.

Tip style Value Risk rating High Timescale Medium Term Bull points Motor rates have started to pick up

The new car market is recovering well

Direct Line still has hefty market share

Smaller competitors are packing up Bear points Pricing is subject to heavy competition after regulatory action

The group has fallen on hard times recently with a combination of operational missteps and regulatory changes forcing both the exit of its chief executive and a thorough re-evaluation of its purpose in life. The attrition of the share price under such circumstances has been predictable, with Direct Line losing more than a quarter of its value over the past 12 months at a time when the FTSE All-Share index has risen.