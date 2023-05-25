/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
ideas

Bank a 30% return as this insurer goes 'back to basics'

Troubled car insurer only needs a few things to go its way for the shares to motor
Bank a 30% return as this insurer goes 'back to basics'
May 25, 2023

Direct Line (DLG) is one of the more frustrating companies for investors to follow in the insurance sector. The company has always seemed to struggle with drawing a line under its troubled ownership – and subsequent shotgun sale – by the corporate predecessor of NatWest (NWG) while trying to carve out an independent niche for itself as the second-largest motor and home insurer in the UK.

Tip style
Value
Risk rating
High
Timescale
Medium Term
Bull points
  • Motor rates have started to pick up
  • The new car market is recovering well
  • Direct Line still has hefty market share
  • Smaller competitors are packing up
Bear points
  • Pricing is subject to heavy competition after regulatory action

The group has fallen on hard times recently with a combination of operational missteps and regulatory changes forcing both the exit of its chief executive and a thorough re-evaluation of its purpose in life. The attrition of the share price under such circumstances has been predictable, with Direct Line losing more than a quarter of its value over the past 12 months at a time when the FTSE All-Share index has risen.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Latest news on pensions, property and economics
  • Stock screens and investment ideas
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data