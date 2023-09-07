Hilton Food's profits hit by higher rates

Dividend raised

Cost pressures

Hilton Food’s (HFG) profits tumbled as the higher interest rate environment bumped up its finance costs by £8mn and cost inflation contributed to administrative expenses surging by more than a fifth. But there were signs of progress in new chief executive Steve Murrells’ first set of results at the head of the business, as the meat producer tries to further soothe the market after a period of seafood trouble. An immediate boon for investors was delivered with the hike in the dividend, which takes the relative half-year payout back to historic levels.