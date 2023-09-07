companies

Hilton Food's profits hit by higher rates

The seafood business is expected to return to profit this year, but demand for meat alternatives is struggling
Hilton Food's profits hit by higher rates
September 7, 2023
  • Dividend raised 
  • Cost pressures

Hilton Food’s (HFG) profits tumbled as the higher interest rate environment bumped up its finance costs by £8mn and cost inflation contributed to administrative expenses surging by more than a fifth. But there were signs of progress in new chief executive Steve Murrells’ first set of results at the head of the business, as the meat producer tries to further soothe the market after a period of seafood trouble. An immediate boon for investors was delivered with the hike in the dividend, which takes the relative half-year payout back to historic levels.

This is subscriber only content
Start your trial to keep reading
TRY 4 WEEKS FOR £4
PRINT AND DIGITAL
  • Cancel any time during the trial
  • Essential access to the website and app
  • Magazine delivered every week
  • Investment ideas, tools and analysis
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data