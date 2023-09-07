Lords Trading Group lowers expectations

Industry wide problems in boiler market

Underlying margin ticks up

A week or so after Lords Group Trading (LORD) announced the purchase of Alloway Timber and Builders Merchants Ltd in southwest London, the building supplies merchant said that the slowing business volumes experienced during the second quarter are likely to persist through the remainder of the year. A combination of elevated interest rates, inflation, and faltering consumer confidence have weighed on demand levels, so the group has downgraded full-year expectations to around £450mn in revenue and £27mn in cash profits.