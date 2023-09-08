Computacenter see big cash flow boost as supply chains ease

Cash boost as inventories drop

Dividend expected to keep rising

Computacenter (CCC) both sources IT hardware and helps customers install and maintain it. In the six months to June, technology sourcing revenue grew 33.5 per cent to £2.8bn, while services grew 8.5 per cent to £817mn.

Management said the main driver of investment in digital capability has been customers’ “need to reduce non-IT operating costs” in the face of economic headwinds. Computacenter believes that this drive for efficiency, coupled with the growing cyber security threat, will push continued IT investment. All business should be trying to improve efficiency, but sometimes they need a gentle shove from rising inflation and interest rates.