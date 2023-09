Net inflows hold up despite market turmoil

New client wins impress

The share price of Mattioli Woods (MTW) is little changed over the past 12 months, which is somewhat surprising given both the wealth manager’s absolute and relative performance compared with peers, at least those towards the top of the food chain. Although gross discretionary assets under management (AuM) fell by 6 per cent to £4.8bn in the year to 31 May, the group registered net inflows of more than £68.1mn in the period.