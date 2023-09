Singida ramp-up beats expectations

Cash profit margin boosted over 10 per cent

Build it and they will come. Profits, that is. Shanta Gold (SHG) finished its new Singida mine in the first half and it has immediately revved up cash flow, avoiding the usual ramp-up dramas and disappointments. The Tanzanian company posted a half-year cash profit of $34mn (£27mn), more than double last year and 11 per cent above broker Liberum’s forecast.