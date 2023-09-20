companies

Galliford boosts dividends as earnings surge

The construction company has thrived while the wider real estate industry has slumped
Galliford boosts dividends as earnings surge
September 20, 2023
  • Forward orders hit £3.7bn
  • Operating margin target of 3 per cent

Good news for shareholders of Galliford Try (GFRD), which said it would boost its final dividend by a third in its full-year results after earnings per share leapt 50 per cent. The payment would take its full dividend for the year to 22.5p a share, including a 12p special, giving it a hard-to-beat yield of over 10 per cent. The construction company said its focus on public sector-funded projects, which account for around 90 per cent of its revenue, allowed it to grow profits despite the wider real estate downturn.

This is subscriber only content
Start your trial to keep reading
TRY 4 WEEKS FOR £4
PRINT AND DIGITAL
  • Cancel any time during the trial
  • Essential access to the website and app
  • Magazine delivered every week
  • Investment ideas, tools and analysis
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data