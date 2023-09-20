Galliford boosts dividends as earnings surge

Forward orders hit £3.7bn

Operating margin target of 3 per cent

Good news for shareholders of Galliford Try (GFRD), which said it would boost its final dividend by a third in its full-year results after earnings per share leapt 50 per cent. The payment would take its full dividend for the year to 22.5p a share, including a 12p special, giving it a hard-to-beat yield of over 10 per cent. The construction company said its focus on public sector-funded projects, which account for around 90 per cent of its revenue, allowed it to grow profits despite the wider real estate downturn.