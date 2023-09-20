companies

Key product under pressure at Advanced Medical Solutions

US sales of LiquiBand collapsed in the first half of 2023
September 20, 2023
  • Inventory build-up
  • Flat profits

Advanced Medical Solutions (AMS) has had a busy September. Early in the month the wound care company downgraded its full-year forecasts, complaining of reduced royalty income from one of its patent licensing agreements. Destocking in the US has also hit demand for LiquiBand, a type of skin adhesive and the group’s most successful product line. A couple of weeks later, however, management announced a promising new commercialisation agreement relating to that very brand.

