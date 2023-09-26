Smiths responds to green energy dynamic

Energy division shines

Investments in artificial intelligence

Smiths Group (SMIN) beat market expectations in FY2023, posting an 11.6 per cent increase in organic revenue, helped along by a combination of rising volumes and pricing that more than offset inflation. Headline operating profit was 12.7 per cent ahead of the prior year comparator on a 10 basis point increase in the underlying margin. Progress through the period under review was also reflected in a 150 basis point increase in return on capital-employed to 15.7 per cent and a vast improvement in the cash conversion rate. The launch of new products accounted for 3.1 per cent of reported growth.