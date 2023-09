Benelux-focused recycling company Renewi rejected a £636mn buyout offer from Macquarie

Macquarie said Renewi would constrained by "limited leverage capacity"

Macquarie Asset Management has revealed it made a bid for recycling specialist Renewi (RWI) at the start of this week. The 775p per share offer, which was rejected by the board, constitutes a 52-per-cent premium to the group’s closing price of 509p yesterday.