No sparks at Ceres Power as profits remain elusive

- Leap to profitability still some way off
- Chinese JV revenue pushed into next year
Growth businesses have come off the boil this year. Even those at the top of the tree are now desperate for bottom-line growth.
But investors have largely held on to a growth valuation for Ceres Power (CWR), the fuel cell and hydrogen company, despite its market capitalisation falling from an astonishing £2.7bn in early 2021 to £630mn. Even now, it is valued at 18 times revenue. There are no profits to use as a valuation tool.