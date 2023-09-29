companies

No sparks at Ceres Power as profits remain elusive

The fuel cell and hydrogen company marks incremental sales growth and remains some way off profitability
September 29, 2023
  • Leap to profitability still some way off
  • Chinese JV revenue pushed into next year

Growth businesses have come off the boil this year. Even those at the top of the tree are now desperate for bottom-line growth. 

But investors have largely held on to a growth valuation for Ceres Power (CWR), the fuel cell and hydrogen company, despite its market capitalisation falling from an astonishing £2.7bn in early 2021 to £630mn. Even now, it is valued at 18 times revenue. There are no profits to use as a valuation tool. 

