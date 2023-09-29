No sparks at Ceres Power as profits remain elusive

Leap to profitability still some way off

Chinese JV revenue pushed into next year

Growth businesses have come off the boil this year. Even those at the top of the tree are now desperate for bottom-line growth.

But investors have largely held on to a growth valuation for Ceres Power (CWR), the fuel cell and hydrogen company, despite its market capitalisation falling from an astonishing £2.7bn in early 2021 to £630mn. Even now, it is valued at 18 times revenue. There are no profits to use as a valuation tool.