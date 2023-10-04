Vertu builds scale as markets normalise

Acquisitions make their mark

Used EV market a cause for concern

At its February year-end, Vertu Motors (VTU) eclipsed the £4bn revenue mark for the first time, as higher vehicle prices and the impact of acquisitions made their mark. These factors are still in evidence, not least of which is the Helston Garages Group integration, which enabled the automotive retailer to increase its top line by a fifth in its half-year results, although anyone who has kept abreast of the auto market will know that industry trends are far from settled.