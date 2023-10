Licensing business performing strongly

Healthy renewal rates and new licensing deals

Sanderson Design Group (SDG) revealed a 3 per cent fall in constant currency revenue in the six months through to 31 July. Brand product revenue was constrained by tightening markets in the UK, which accounts for nearly half of the group total. There was better news from across the pond, where US sales improved by 10.3 per cent, a positive sign given that it represents the main growth engine going forward.