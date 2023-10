Regulators reported to be applying fee pressure

Management says no decision has been taken

Shares in wealth manger and financial services provider St James’s Place (STJ) took a 14 per cent dive in morning trading after a report in the Financial Times that regulators are pressuring the company to overhaul its expensive fee structure.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has brought new requirements for advisers to put consumer needs first, known broadly as Consumer Duty.