Rentokil shares dive as North America disappoints

Near-term uncertainty in North American market

Terminix integration cost savings on track

With bedbugs the talk of the town, you would imagine that the pest control industry is the main beneficiary. Rentokil Initial's (RTO) third quarter trading update was broadly positive, yet the group’s shares clicked into reverse in reaction to news that consumer demand in North America had softened. Group revenue through the quarter increased by 53 per cent to £1.38bn, although growth on a like-for-like basis was a more modest 4.3 per cent.

Management confirmed that “near-term market uncertainty means that the North American performance is anticipated to be marginally below our previous expectations”. Though the region registered an overall increase in organic revenue, the wholesale distribution business suffered a 2.5 per cent decline due to lower demand for chemical products for pest control. The group now expects the regional adjusted operating margin to be in the range of 18.5-19.0 per cent.